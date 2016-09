More than 80 percent of Israelis believe Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should not fire Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz because of the railroad crisis involving work undertaken on the Sabbath, according to a Raphi Smith poll for Kol Yisrael government radio.

There have been reports that Netanyahu is about to fire Katz because of the crisis and internal Likud politics. Eighteen percent of those surveyed felt the prime minister should give the transportation minister the axe.