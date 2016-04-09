PA: Temple Mount visits up the first 8 months of 2016

The Q-Press Arab media center for Jerusalem and al-Aqsa affairs reported, Sunday, that 10,081 "settlers and occupation-related people broke into and desecrated the Al-Aqsa Mosque" in Jerusalem's Old City between the beginning of this year until the end of August." That's 11 percent above the same period last year.

"The break-ins" were held in an organized way Sunday through Thursday, mainly in the morning and afternoon. The center noted that the current period before the Jewish holidays may be a focus for "additional break-ins" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.