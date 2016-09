A train left Binyamina in the direction of Tel Aviv's Savidor-Mercaz station, Sunday evening, marking the end of infrastructure work that had suspended service north of Tel Aviv since just before the beginning of the Sabbath on Friday evening. Another train left Rechovot in the direction of Binyamina.

Israel Railways said service between Tel Aviv and Herzliya was renewed around 7:00 pm. A statement by the railroad said traffic between Tel Aviv and Haifa would return to normal gradually.