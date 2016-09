President Reuven Rivlin said, Sunday, that he was sorry that Herzl Shaul did not live to see his son Oron returned from the hands of Hamas, which has apparently been holding Oron's body since the Protective Edge counter-terror campaign in Gaza in 2014.

Speaking at Herzl Shaul's funeral in Poria Illit, Rivlin said, "We are obligated to return Oron to be laid to rest, here in these clumps of earth, by your side. Near the place he lived."