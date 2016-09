17:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Ruling: Money taken from Diran's house not going back The Supreme Court rejected, Sunday, a petition by terrorist Mustapha Dirani, to recover $21,000, among other things that were taken from his home in Lebanon when he was captured by Israel 22 years ago. Dirani was captured because of his involvement in the taking and holding of Israel Air Force navigator Ron Arad. Read more



