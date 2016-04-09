PM: Return of missing soldiers remains a top priority

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the family of Herzl Shaul, Sunday at Shaul's funeral, "The entire nation weeps with you, embraces you with love. I came here to be with you in this painful moment when the cup of suffering overflows. I am here to give the respect due a man of noble character, our beloved Herzl, of blessed memory, who fought bravely against his many agonies until the last breath."

Referring to Shaul's missing son Oron and fellow soldier Hadar Goldin, held by Hamas, Netanyahu continued, "I came here to look you in the eyes and tell you - my commitment, that of the government of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel is to bring Oron and Hadar Goldin home. This task is at the top of our priorties and I won't let go,"