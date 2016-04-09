IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16

Honenu: 3 young women arrested in the Old City

Three young women were detained for questioning, Sunday afternoon, during a circuit of the gates to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

An attorney from the Honenu legal-aid organization is checking the reason for their arrest.



