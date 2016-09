17:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Hundreds at funeral of Herzl Shaul The funeral of Herzl Shaul is taking place at this hour in the cemetery of Poria Illit, near the southwestern corner of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). Shaul is the father of missing soldier Oron Shaul, believed to have been killed in 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror campaign in Gaza. He was diagnosed with cancer 10 months ago and succumbed to the disease on Friday. Hundreds are in attendance, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.



