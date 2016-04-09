Eisenkot: Herzl Shaul was an exemplary family man

Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces eulogized Herzl Shaul, Sunday, as "an exemplary family man" who "raised magnificent children."

Referring to Herzl's son Oron, whose body is being held by Hamas, along with that of Hadar Goldin, Eisenkot told those in attendance at Herzl's funeral, "I make a commitment to what I committed to Herzl himself: The IDF sees it as a supreme moral obligation to bring Oron and Hadar to burial in Israel. I pledge that the IDF will continue to support you and fulfill Herzl's will."