PM accepts invitation to visit Australia

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu accepted an invitation by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Sunday, to visit the land down under. At the start of their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Bishop said, "I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our absolute enduring commitment to the State of Israel and our friendship, and invite you to come to Australia. And we're thinking there's a little window of opportunity early next year maybe? And the Australian public would warmly embrace you, welcome you and we would look forward to the first visit of an Israeli prime minister ever to Australia."

Netanyahu had said, "I just want to greet you and say that your friendship is terrific – Australia, the government's and yours personally. And we appreciate our friends."