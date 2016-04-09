Rightwing activist charged with shooting at Arab taxi

It was disclosed, Monday, that an 18-year-old from the Samarian hilltop community of Giv'at Arousi was recently arrested by the police and Shabak Israel Security Agency for using an air pistol to shoot at an Arab taxi, August 24th on Route 60 near the Yitzhar Junction. There were no casualties but the taxi's back window was shattered.

The youth confessed under interrogation. He was indicted, Sunday at the Lod District Court, on a charge of endangering human life in a traffic lane. The Honenu legal-aid organization called it a case of self defense.