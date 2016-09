07:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 IDF arrests 3 suspected terrorists in Judea and Samaria The IDF arrested 3 suspected terrorists last night from Judea and Samaria. The suspects were brought in for investigation.



