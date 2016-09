07:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Libyan unity government forces capture Sirte from ISIS Libyan unity government forces opened attack on ISIS in the northern Libyan city of Sirte, and succeeded in recapturing significant area from ISIS.



