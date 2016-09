04:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Likud members urge Netanyahu not to fire Katz Read more



Ministers and Knesset Members from the Likud urge Prime Minister not to dismiss Transportation Minister over Shabbat work.