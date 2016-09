23:14 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 New Jersey prepares for possible Tropical Storm Hermine impacts The National Weather Service issued tropical storm advisories for counties along the New Jersey shoreline, as Hermine may cause coastal flooding due to heavy rain and storm surge.



