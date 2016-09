20:31 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Defense Ministry set to help transport soldiers Due to work on the train system, the Defense Ministry has set up substitute bus lines for soldiers that will stop at the train stations between Haifa and Tel Aviv from 9:00 to 00:00 tonight.



