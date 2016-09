20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Youth drowns near Sdot Yam A 21-year-old youth was drawn from the water near Sdot Yam. Paramedics found him unconscious and administered first aid, but were forced to declare him dead.



