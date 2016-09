20:15 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16 Hazan to Netanyahu: The infighting will end your rule MK Oren Hazan (Likud) called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop the attacks against Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) over the functioning of Israel Railways.



