  Av 30, 5776 , 03/09/16

Philippines President: Explosion that killed 14 was act of terrorism

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited a morgue early Saturday to pay respects to the 14 people killed hours earlier in an explosion at a crowded market in Davao City.

At least 71 people were injured in the attack on the popular market.



