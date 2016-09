Turkey’s military launched a second incursion into Syria Saturday against an Islamic State-held border town, in a move that U.S. officials view as a necessary step to flushing out the jihadist group from the war-torn country.

A Turkish armored unit supported by artillery strikes moved across the border into Al-Rai, a Syrian city that Syrian rebels lost to Islamic State earlier in May and which is located roughly halfway along the line of control bebetween the Turkish-Syrian border.