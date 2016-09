Turkey and its rebel allies opened up a new line of attack in northern Syria on Saturday as Turkish tanks crossed the frontier from Kilis province, making a western thrust in an operation to sweep militants from its border.

The incursion from Kilis - which has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic State rockets from inside Syria over the last year - coincided with a push elsewhere in the region by the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, who seized several villages further east from the Sunni hardliners.