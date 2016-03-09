PA threatens to seek UN resolution condemning 'settlements'

New tenders approved by the Israeli government for construction in Judea and Samaria demand that the Palestinian Authority (PA) seek a United Nations Security Council resolution that would force Israel to halt its “settlement construction”, a spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday, according to the WAFA news agency.

“Settlements are illegal and a violation of international laws and conventions, which demand international intervention to bring them to a halt,” said the spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)