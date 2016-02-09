Report: Israel to allow ICC visit on Gaza war mission

Israel will host a working group of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it weighs whether to probe alleged war crimes in the 2014 Gaza war, an Israeli official said Friday.

The group's arrival "shortly" will be unprecedented, the official told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity, saying the visit was intended to show the ICC team "how the Israeli judicial system works".

