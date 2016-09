The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Friday claimed an attack in Denmark earlier this week, in which a local man shot two police officers during a drug raid in Copenhagen, AFP reports.

The ISIS-linked Amaq news agency said that the shooter was a member of the jihadist group.

