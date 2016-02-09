FBI releases report on Clinton email probe

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did not know that emails marked with “C” meant they were classified, according to a detailed report released Friday by the FBI on its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The 58-page report includes a summary of the FBI's three-hour interview with the former secretary of State, according to The Hill.

