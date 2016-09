21:39 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 'Herzl Shaul was a noble human being' Heads of State, Knesset members and public figures express condolences over the passing of missing soldier's father. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs