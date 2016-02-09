Netanyahu cancels Shabbat railway work

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the cancellation of all the infrastructure work that had been scheduled to take place on the Israel Railways over Shabbat, and ordered the parties involved to reach a solution on the matter within 72 hours.

In an unusually harsh statement, the Prime Minister’s Office accused Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz of trying to cause a coalition crisis with the haredi parties by ordering that the work be carried out on Shabbat.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)