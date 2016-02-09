Chief of Staff sends condolences to Shaul family

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot on Friday sent his condolences to the family of missing soldier Oron Shaul, following the death of his father, Herzl.

"I send hugs to Zehava and the family in these difficult moments. A week ago I met Herzl for the final time and I promised him that we will continue to do everything to bring Oron home, to be buried in Israel," he said.

