The Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, informed Health Minister Ya’akov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) on Friday that, according to the data presented to the Chief Rabbinate, there is no concern of “pikuach nefesh” in the railway infrastructure works on Shabbat.

Rabbi Lau’s position supports the position of the Chief Sephardic Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, on the matter.