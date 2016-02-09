Meretz MK blasts Netanyhau over Shabbat rail work

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday in the wake of the saga of the train infrastructure work on Shabbat.

"Who needs a status quo if Netanyahu gives in to any act of blackmail by the haredi parties? Just like the rest of the coalition parties, including the Likud party itself, the haredim have found the sword and are holding it tightly. The public is being run over under the wheels of the megalomania of Netanyahu,” she said.

“We established in Israel a national Jewish enterprise which does not rely on the rabbis but on democracy, and we got a prime minister who is ready to gift wrap it all and give it to the haredim. Anything to remain in power. It cannot be that professional issues related to human life and welfare of the citizens of Israel will be decided by rabbis. What is happening here is not only irresponsible and not democratic, it is not Zionist,” she charged.