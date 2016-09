15:45 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Father of missing soldier Oron Shaul passes away Herzl Shaul, the father of soldier Oron Shaul who was killed in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge and whose body is held by Hamas in Gaza, passed away on Friday.



