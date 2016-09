13:02 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Youngest premature infant survives in Israel Read more



Youngest premature baby (22 weeks) was born in Israel. The baby had a small chance of survival, but a medical miscalculation saved his life. ► ◄ Last Briefs