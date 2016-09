12:40 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Bennett: Israeli high school won't be transferred to migrants Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced Friday that the Shevach Mofet High School in Tel Aviv, which had been slated to be transferred for use by the children of illegal immigrants, would remain in operation and in its current state.







