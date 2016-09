11:07 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Melania Trump sues UK paper, US blogger for $150 million Read more



Wife of Republican nominee says claims she worked as high-price female 'escort' are 'malicious, 100 percent false'.