News Briefs

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Thursday welcomed a United States court decision to dismiss a $655 million verdict against the PA and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) over damages caused to American citizens by terrorist attacks in Israel.

Last year, jurors found the PLO and PA liable for terrorist attacks carried out during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, and ordered the groups to pay the 10 families who filed the lawsuit $218.5 million, which was automatically tripled to $655.5 million under a U.S. anti-terrorism law.