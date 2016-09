06:42 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Av 29, 5776 , 02/09/16 Zuckerberg disappointed by SpaceX explosion Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg expressed disappointment on Thursday over the explosion at the Cape Canveral rocket site. “I'm deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX's launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent,” Zuckerberg wrote.



