Erdogan: Syrian Kurd militia didn't move east of Euphrates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday night dismissed claims that a Syrian Kurdish militia had retreated east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria following Turkish strikes against the group.

"Right now, people say they have gone to the east but we say no, they haven't crossed," he said during a speech at Ankara's Esenboga airport, referring to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia which Ankara sees as a terror organization linked to separatist rebels in southeast Turkey.