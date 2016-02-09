White House denies Iran was allowed to skirt restrictions

The White House on Thursday dismissed a report alleging the U.S. and other world powers secretly allowed Iran to skirt restrictions on its uranium stockpile under last year’s nuclear deal, The Hill reports.

Reuters on Thursday cited a soon-to-be-published report by the Institute for Science and International Security, which said the U.S. and fellow negotiating partners secretly agreed to permit the Islamic Republic to ignore some restrictions on its nuclear program, thereby paving the way for the removal of economic sanctions against the rogue state.