Trump: Obama 'gave away the store' in the Iran deal

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign on Thursday criticized the Iran nuclear deal and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's support for it, after a Reuters report revealed that the United States and its negotiating partners agreed "in secret" to allow Iran to evade some restrictions.

The news agency earlier cited a soon-to-be-published report by the Institute for Science and International Security, which said the U.S. and fellow negotiating partners secretly agreed to permit the Islamic Republic to ignore some restrictions on its nuclear program, thereby paving the way for the removal of economic sanctions against the rogue state.