21:40 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Uncovered Clinton security breach - ended up in prison



Marcel Lazar, a former Romanian taxi driver, will spend 52 months in prison, after uncovering Clinton's use of her private server. ► ◄ Last Briefs