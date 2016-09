20:34 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 New Zealand: Massive 7.2 earthquake drives in from the sea A 7.1 magnitude earthquake, centered 18 miles off of the northern city of Gisborne, struck a short while ago, shaking New Zealand.



