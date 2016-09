19:58 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Coalition: Supreme Court 'totally disconnected' from public will Read more



Coalition members have come out in force against the Supreme Court ruling to destroy Netiv Ha'avot, a small town in the Gush Etzion region. ► ◄ Last Briefs