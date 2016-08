16:51 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Report: Explosion at Florida rocket launch site US media reports an explosion at the Space X Falcon 9 launch site at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Eyewitnesses report smoke rising from the scene. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs