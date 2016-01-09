Foreign Ministry travel warning for Ethiopia

The Foreign Ministry issued a warning against travel to Ethiopia, Thursday, following clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the Amhara and Oromia regions which have resulted in hundreds of dead and wounded.

The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency in Amhara on Wednesday. The Foreign Ministry said to stay away from the two regions, and people who are already there should be alert and stay away from demonstrations and other large gatherings. It also warned against travel near Ethiopia's borders with Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan and Kenya.