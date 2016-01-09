Scouts probe complaint by Palestinian Media Watch

The world Scout movement said, Thursday, it was investigating a request by Palestinian Media Watch to expel the Palestinian Authority Scouting Association over its training course in memory of Bahaa Alyan, who along with another man shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus last October, killing three before he was killed by security forces.

Srinath Venugopal, executive director at the World Scout Bureau's office of the secretary general, told Agence France Presse, "We are definitely investigating and we hope to respond as soon as possible. Due to the nature of the issue it takes a little time to establish the facts. Please be assured that the World Organisation of the Scout Movement is not supportive of any terrorist activities."