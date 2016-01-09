IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16

Arrest at Azaria trial

Demonstrators came to the military court in Jaffa, Thursday, to protest the resumption of the manslaughter trial of Elor Azaria, who is accused of killing a neutralized terrorist .

One of the protesters was arrested.



