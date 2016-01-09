Syrian rebel gains in Hama met with airstrikes

Syrian opposition fighters have seized several areas in a rapid advance against government forces in central Hama province, prompting a wave of deadly regime air strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group said at least 25 civilians, including children, were killed in the strikes early Thursday as fighting raged in parts of Hama. An alliance of rebel and jihadist forces had launched an offensive on Monday in Hama, Syria's fourth largest city. The alliance, which includes the jihadist Jund Al-Aqsa force, is aiming to take control of the airport in Hama, from which regime helicopters fly regular sorties against opposition fighters.