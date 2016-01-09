Three armed members of the PKK Kurdish underground were killed by a Turkish airstrike on Thursday, according to Turkish officials who talked to Reuters.
The airstrike took place in southeastern Turkey, close to its border with Iraq.
|
13:43
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5776 , 01/09/16
Turkey: We killed 3 members of the Kurdish underground
Three armed members of the PKK Kurdish underground were killed by a Turkish airstrike on Thursday, according to Turkish officials who talked to Reuters.
The airstrike took place in southeastern Turkey, close to its border with Iraq.
Last Briefs