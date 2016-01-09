IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
13:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16

Turkey: We killed 3 members of the Kurdish underground

Three armed members of the PKK Kurdish underground were killed by a Turkish airstrike on Thursday, according to Turkish officials who talked to Reuters.

The airstrike took place in southeastern Turkey, close to its border with Iraq.



Last Briefs