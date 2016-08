13:25 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Drowning death in Nahariya A 60-year-old man drowned, Thursday, at the Betzet beach in Nahariya. Paramedics of the Magen David Adom emergency service were called to the beach after the man was pulled from the water. They tried to resuscitate him but were forced to declare him dead at the scene.



