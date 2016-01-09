World Jewish Relief serves 17,500 refugees in a year

Exactly one year since it launched its appeal, World Jewish Relief, the British Jewish community’s humanitarian agency, released a report, Thursday, demonstrating that it has assisted over 17,500 refugees in Greece and Turkey over the past year.

World Jewish Relief’s emergency appeal, which was launched in September 2015, has provided 3,169 children with winter kits including coats and blankets for children based in bitterly cold camps on the Turkish-Syrian border. It has supplied 2,050 back-to-school kits helping refugee children and their families in Turkey achieve some normality after being uprooted from their homes and schools. World Jewish Relief also provided 4,837 people with vital medical care in Greece and 7,474 refugees with humanitarian essentials such as water, food and warm clothes in Greece.